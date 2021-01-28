Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 610.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.36.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

