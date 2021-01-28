Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Watts Water Technologies worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $937,361.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,966.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,399 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,163. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTS stock traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $125.40. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,022. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

