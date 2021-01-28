We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in MTBC were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the third quarter worth $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MTBC by 147.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the third quarter worth $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.38. MTBC, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,382.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,105 shares of company stock worth $846,582. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

