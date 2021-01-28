Webster Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by 55.3% over the last three years.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $48.37. 387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

