Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

