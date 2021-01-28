Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,074,000 after buying an additional 96,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.