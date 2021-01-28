Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NN Group (NNGRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS: NNGRY) recently:

1/27/2021 – NN Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – NN Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/19/2021 – NN Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/19/2021 – NN Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/6/2021 – NN Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,565. NN Group has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.