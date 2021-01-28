Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE WFC opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

