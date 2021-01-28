Wells Fargo & Company Raises Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target to $62.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PFGC. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

NYSE PFGC opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $181,561.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 385,878 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

