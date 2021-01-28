Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $109.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.55.

CNI opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,403,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,963,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

