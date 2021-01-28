Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $33,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 30.8% in the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 48,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

WELL opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

