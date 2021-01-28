WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.12 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000.

WCC opened at $75.98 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

