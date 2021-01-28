West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 10,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.