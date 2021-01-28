West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -12.01–12.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.804-8.804 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Japan Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

WJRYY traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. West Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.33.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

