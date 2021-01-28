Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Down 82.2% in January

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBND. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,420,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $1,194,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of WBND stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 8,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,275. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.78%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.