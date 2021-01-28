Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.55-0.75 EPS.

WDC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 5,529,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,508. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.91.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

