Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years.

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $833.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

