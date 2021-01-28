WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $386.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.95 million and the lowest is $377.90 million. WEX reported sales of $440.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.94.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $10.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.18 and its 200 day moving average is $168.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.