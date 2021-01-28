Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $40.26. 5,482,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,936,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

