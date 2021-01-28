Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.623-20.623 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.1 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY21 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $19.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.52. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,568,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

