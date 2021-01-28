Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR opened at $212.40 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,463 shares of company stock valued at $9,568,812 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.