William Blair Weighs in on 3M’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 3M in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Shares of MMM opened at $186.65 on Thursday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

