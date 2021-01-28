William Blair Weighs in on Leslie’s, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 74.62.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leslie’s stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

