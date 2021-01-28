William W. Davis, Jr. Buys 1,800 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. purchased 1,800 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,998.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NWFL opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

