WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

WSC stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,552,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $1,345,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

