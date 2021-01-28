Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

WTFC stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,407,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

