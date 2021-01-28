WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.08 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 355,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 459,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 140,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,377,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 84.5% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

