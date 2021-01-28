World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

