World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $57.44 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

