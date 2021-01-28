WP Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,288 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $13.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.07. 57,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $328.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

