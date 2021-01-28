WP Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,690,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

