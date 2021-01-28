WP Advisors LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 43,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.45. 1,276,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,979,469. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $45.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

