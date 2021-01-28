WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.93

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.93 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 38819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.45.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.63.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

