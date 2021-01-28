Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches Market Cap of $38.25 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00129497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00273038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00066890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

