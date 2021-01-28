Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $365.00

Shares of Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.77) and last traded at GBX 354.79 ($4.64), with a volume of 36590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 327.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.

Get Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Company Profile (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.