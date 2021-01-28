Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.23.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

