Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to $13.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEBEF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.