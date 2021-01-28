Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $70.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $50.20 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $282.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $364.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $339.17 million to $397.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $560.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.29 million to $629.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

