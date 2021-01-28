Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 73,642 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $133.86 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

