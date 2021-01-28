Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM) Shares Down 1.4%

Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V) (CVE:XIM)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 56,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 37,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

