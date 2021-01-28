Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. 15,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 18,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Investment and Development, and Others. The company engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and wind power components; development, construction, maintenance, operation, and sale of wind farms; and provision of wind power related consultancy and maintenance services.

