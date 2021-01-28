XIO Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One XIO token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx. The official website for XIO is xio.network.

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

