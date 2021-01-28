XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,741,658. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

