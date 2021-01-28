XTX Markets LLC Invests $89,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amyris by 618.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 67.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.