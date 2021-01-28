XTX Markets LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $295.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

