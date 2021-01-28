XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CATB shares. HC Wainwright cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

