XTX Markets LLC Makes New Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MannKind by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.56 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

