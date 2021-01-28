Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.45

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $5.09. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 4,133,662 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,665 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 300,657 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

