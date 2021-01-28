XYO Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $12,559.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00877799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.26 or 0.04152913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017467 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.