Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 110.08% from the stock’s previous close.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.52.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 594,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,629,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.